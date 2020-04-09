On Thursday, April 9, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended her "Stay Home, Stay Safe," executive order through the end of April.
As part of Executive Order 2020-42, Whitmer also placed restrictions on stores including how many people are allowed in the store at a time and what type of items they can sell.
Large stores must limit the number of people inside to no more than four customers for every 1,000 square-feet of customer floor space. Small stores must limit capacity at 25 percent of the total occupancy limits.
Large stores must also close areas of the store that are dedicated to carpeting, flooring, furniture, garden centers, plant nurseries, or paint.
