The state’s extended unemployment benefits program will no longer be payable after this weekend.
The U.S. Department of Labor notified the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency of the change citing Michigan’s lower unemployment rate.
The Extended Benefits program is available when the state’s total unemployment rate averages for three months higher than 6.5 percent. These benefits provide an additional 13 to 20 weeks of benefits for people who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits and other extension programs.
“Fortunately, with the federal extensions that were implemented on March 27, claimants who were on the Extended Benefits program most likely will be able to receive benefits through other federal programs such as Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA),” said Liza Estlund Olson, acting director of the Unemployment Insurance Agency.
The unemployment agency has started notifying the 16,000 claimants receiving extended benefits to ensure they are aware the week ending April 17 is the last payable week for those benefits.
An Extended Benefit claimant will no longer receive unemployment benefits if they cannot establish a new, regular claim, or they are not entitled to PUA or PEUC benefits.
Residents can apply through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for healthcare coverage, cash and food assistance and other programs at www.michigan.gov/MIBridges.
Good! There are many business that need employees.I think the time has come for these people get off their butts and go to work.
