As residents look to enjoy their final days of summer with the Labor Day holiday weekend, extra law enforcement patrols will be out on the roads across the state cracking down on residents driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
The Labor Day holiday weekend is one of the deadliest weekends on the roads every year. Police agencies across the state are implementing multiple enforcement campaigns to get any drunk or drugged drivers off the road.
"Life is full of choices. I hope people make the smart choice," Grand Blanc Township Police Chief Ron Wiles said.
A drunk driving crackdown is happening across many mid-Michigan communities, for a good reason.
"In 2021, we are not trending the right way. We are still seeing an increase in crashes, fatalities and serious injuries," Wiles said.
Local police are looking to prevent anyone getting behind the wheel under the influence. Wiles said he will have extra police on the streets all Labor Day weekend.
"To target drunk drivers over the holiday weekend. So, we will have additional cars out," Wiles said.
It is not just a holiday weekend issue, according to Holly Police Chief Jerry Narsh. He said in 2020, the village of Holly only had six drunk drivers, but this year it's way up.
"This year to date, we've had 34," Narsh said.
Narsh said following COVID-19 lockdowns there seems to be an aggressive driving behavior pattern and a lot of times those drivers are drunk or under the influence.
"And it's not just in Holly, those increases have been found and commented on by other law enforcement agencies," Narsh said.
Police will be taking this weekend very seriously and Narsh urges people to only drive sober.
"Not only is it dangerous to others and yourself, but it's very costly as well," Narsh said.
Wiles said everyone should plan ahead, so everyone can make it home.
"Plan ahead. Get a designated driver. Let them get you where you need to be safely," Wiles said.
