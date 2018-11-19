Prosecutors in Michigan say extradition proceedings are pending for a Detroit man charged with fatally shooting two people inside a senior citizens' housing complex.
The Wayne County prosecutor's office says 69-year-old James Fleming is being held Monday in Richmond, Virginia. Fleming surrendered to authorities there around midnight.
He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, assault, kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct.
Prosecutors say Fleming locked himself out of his apartment on Nov. 13 and shot 50-year-old unarmed security guard Kenneth Hall when Hall opened the door for him. Shots also were fired at other residents in the building, including 66-year-old Bernice Clark who was struck and killed.
Police have said Fleming also attempted to rape a 30-year-old woman who had been using cocaine with him before the shootings.
Fleming was convicted in 1988 of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.