First responders know they could be heading into danger the moment a call comes in.
The extreme cold we’re experiencing does not stop them from doing their jobs.
“You’re going to get cold. It’s going to be wet. It’s going to be nasty out there,” Grand Blanc Township Fire Chief Bob Burdette said.
Fighting fires in frigid temperatures is nothing new to Burdette.
He said when it gets this cold people start finding unconventional ways to keep warm, resulting in an uptick of fire calls. That means firefighters work in some dangerously cold weather.
“Yeah, they will do things like use their oven to keep warm, which is never a good idea,” Burdette said.
Fire crews are always coming to the rescue, no matter the temperatures. But staying warm is tricky.
“In the winter people need to keep in mind this stuff is supposed to keep that heat off of us. So it really doesn’t keep us that warm,” Burdette said.
Burdette said in the winter they need more bodies to fight fires so crews can take breaks.
“We call for mutual aid from other departments right away. We know we’re going to be out there for a long time. So we need as many people out there fighting a fire as we can. During the summer we do the same thing when it gets really hot,” Burdette said.
He said there is standard protocol that helps ease the wind chills.
“They try to keep out of the wind as much as possible. If they’re not actively in the fire operations, get out of the weather and get into the cabin of the truck where the heat is on,” Burdette said.
When they are fighting fires they are using a lot of water, which gets safety crews wet. If that happens it is all about getting dry quickly.
Burdette said wearing wool and never taking off your gloves is a key to staying warm.
