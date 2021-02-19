The extreme weather the central and southern plains are experiencing could impact vaccination schedules closer to home.
"Obviously, it's going to be an issue. It's been slowed down, in some places going to a grinding halt," Dr. Anthony Fauci said.
According to FEMA, 15 states are experiencing weather related impacts to vaccination sites. Michigan is one of those states.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said they are ramping up delivery efforts.
"We're also working with our partners to move up scheduled deliveries whenever possible, and to surge shipment operations through the end of the week into the weekend,” Psaki said. “We're in conversation about extended hours and additional appointments to try and reschedule shots given the storm."
In a press release, the MDHHS said the McKesson Distribution Center in Memphis was impacted by the severe weather. Shipments were halted from Monday through Wednesday of this week, causing a significant backlog in the Moderna vaccine.
Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz is only expecting the Pfizer vaccine next week, but said they are prepared for any delays that come their way. He said they may end up seeing a larger amount of vaccinations coming in.
"Officials at the CDC were stating that they want the local health departments and other local providers to be prepared to ramp up significantly vaccines in the coming weeks and we are more than prepared to do that," Strasz said.
This is something the county has been waiting on. They have the capacity and contingency plan to administer more doses.
"Every week that we receive a limited amount of doses, we get just as frustrated as the general populous out there,” Strasz said. “If we had more vaccine, we could vaccinate more people."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.