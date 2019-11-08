A local beverage distributor is doing something extra special for veterans this Veteran’s Day.
“He’s gonna be like, ‘where did you get that picture?’ That was a long time ago,” said Kevin Dawson, of Bay City.
Kevin is excited to surprise his father Steve Dawson with a special Veteran’s Day gift.
“It’s great that Fabiano Brothers did this for us,” Kevin said.
Fabiano Brothers in Bay City is doing something extra special for Veteran’s Day. They offered up their services and giant printer to create huge personalized posters for any servicemen or women.
Taylor Fillmore was the mastermind behind the idea. She is the sales and marketing coordinator at Fabiano Brothers.
Fillmore was eager to do something to honor those who put their lives on the line and some who have given the ultimate sacrifice.
“You don’t think that could be your neighbor or someone you just passed in the grocery store. It’s brought awareness that you’re surrounded by heroes constantly,” Fillmore said.
Even though this is the first year, Fillmore said she hopes it continues for years to come.
“The response has been overwhelmingly great. So we’re excited for another year,” she said.
