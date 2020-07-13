Starting today people in Michigan are required to wear a face mask while inside a public place.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order last week saying businesses must refuse customers not wearing a mask.
However, there are limited exceptions for children under 5, and for those with serious health conditions preventing them from wearing masks.
The order also requires the use of face coverings in crowded outdoor spaces.
Violators will not face any jail time but could get a misdemeanor fine of up to $500.
The new order comes in an effort to curb the rise of coronavirus cases. Michigan now has more than 69,000 cases and 6,068 deaths.
Tiffany Brown, spokesperson for Gov. Whitmer, told TV5 that reports of violations by customers can be made to local police or the Attorney General's Office.
According to Whitmer’s office, governors in the states of Kansas, Maine, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Washington have imposed similar requirements on businesses.
(1) comment
https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173---,00.html
Michigan.gov Coronavirus data: Confirmed cases (people testing positive) / Total Tested
07/06/20 0.04903036603284 4.9%
07/10/20 0.0472586260226567 4.73%
07/12/20 0.0462534245798615 4.63%
