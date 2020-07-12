As the Village of Sanford continues to rebuild, one entity has been the glue throughout the process – the Sanford Strong Facebook Group.
“The Facebook page has been, I think, a source of hope and also functional and physical resource for people in the community,” said Martina Ricards.
The page, which has over 10,000 members, also links volunteers with people in need.
One volunteer, Deb Bright, started devoting her time a week after the floods.
“My intention when I started was to work four hours here and there,” said Bright. “The first day I started I stayed eight hours and stayed ever since.”
Small town Sanford has a big team of people that are continuing to raise money and support residents months after damaging floods.
“There’s always people there that are just ready and willing to help whether it’s from the Sanford community, Midland at large or just across the state,” said Ricards.
Donations flowing through the group have grown exponentially. Organizers just set up a fund called the Greater Sanford Lake Area Residential Rebuilding Fund.
“We’re going through those applications and we’re starting to pass out thing like drywall, insulation, possibly flooring, the most immediate needs that someone would need in order to make their home livable,” said Ricards.
For Bright, she says the work in Sanford isn’t done and more volunteers are needed, but being able to be there for residents has been rewarding.
“I wanted to help the people,” said Bright. “I could see how much I was helping them. They were so thankful with the things we provided them. Just having somebody to talk to for 15 minutes really helped them.”
