A manufacturing company is bringing new jobs to a mid-Michigan village with the expansion of a facility.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced Walbro will expand in Cass City with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund.
Walbro’s $11.4 million investment is expected to create up to 40 advanced manufacturing jobs with the support of a $400,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.
Michigan was chosen for the project over sites in Indiana, Ohio, and Mexico. Walbro offers health care and tuition reimbursement benefits. The company also works with Michigan Works! to find local talent.
“Michigan’s business climate and highly-skilled manufacturing workforce are creating an environment where businesses like Walbro can thrive, creating good-paying jobs in communities like Cass City,” Whitmer said. “This expansion cements Walbro’s presence in Tuscola County and adds momentum to our efforts to ensure Michigan’s manufacturers lead the way in Industry 4.0 technologies and workforce needs. With the help of companies like Walbro, we can build back our state’s economy stronger than ever.”
Walbro LLC was founded in Michigan in 1950 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company makes carburetors, fuel tanks, fuel systems, ignition systems, fuel pumps and more for the lawn and garden, recreational and marine, construction, agriculture and outdoor power equipment markets.
With facilities in the U.S., Japan, Thailand, Mexico, and China, Walbro has nearly 2,000 employees including 350 in Michigan.
Quentin Messer Jr., CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and president and chair of the Michigan Strategic Fund, visited Walbro in September to sign the MBDP request.
“Congratulations to the team at Walbro on your tremendous growth and success. We appreciate this continued vote of confidence in our state and in our workforce, and look forward to working together to grow and add jobs for Michigan residents in the future,” Messer said. “We’re proud to join our local partners as we send the message that we are working to build a championship economy in the Thumb and throughout Michigan.”
The village of Cass City approved a 50 percent tax abatement in support of the project. Job seekers looking to join Walbro can send their cover letter and resume to careers@walbro.com.
