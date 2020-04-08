There is no magic supplement or pill that will cure or prevent you from getting COVID-19.
Both the Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization say the only way to minimize your chances of getting COVID-19 is to take preventative steps, like washing your hands and social distancing.
Age Management of West Michigan advertises vitamin C IV treatments as a way to stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Infectious disease specialist Dr. David Davenport said treatments like this may do more harm than good.
“The risk of going out and getting an infusion probably exceeds the benefit you would probably get from an unproven therapy like vitamin C,” Davenport said.
Along with enough sleep and exercise, Dr. Davenport said vitamin C in any form can help build up your immune system, but it is not a cure-all.
“There’s no clear and convincing evidence that vitamin C will work for COVID-19,” Davenport said.
When asked why the Grand Rapids company continues to advertise vitamin C treatments despite social distancing recommendations, the director of functional medicine at Age Management, Aaron Hovane, responded, “you’re right, it doesn’t cure anything it’s just going to really support your body’s own ability to build up an immunity and support yourself.”
Hovane said patients with COVID-19 symptoms are not coming in for treatment.
Only three patients are allowed in the IV room at once. Their beds are 8-feet apart.
Everyone wears masks and must have their temperature taken before coming in.
A spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau (BBB) said to do your research before buying anything medical-related.
“Talk to your doctor, talk to your healthcare provider and make sure that it’s right for you,” said Troy Baker with BBB West Michigan.
Dr. Davenport said scientists in China and Italy are studying vitamin-c to learn if it lessens severe complications caused by COVID-19.
He said those results won’t be out until fall.
