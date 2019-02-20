"I was just not liking myself," said Kyle Willing, "Not liking my body, not liking nothing."
Twelve weeks ago, Willing made a decision many of us face after not loving what we see in the mirror. It was time to start a diet. There are many diet choices out there. A doctor at Willing's work suggested he try the Keto Diet. So far, it's worked. He is down 46 pounds.
"Everything is baggy," said Willing, smiling, "It's awesome."
The Keto diet restricts your carbohydrate intake. It also increases the amount of fats you eat. The idea is this causes your body to go into the metabolic state called Ketosis. That helps your body turn food into energy more efficiently.
"It's really easy," said Willing, "I lost 4 pounds in the first week. You can have a hamburger, just not the bun."
There are a lot of popular fad diets. Many people also choose the Adkins Diet, South Beach Diet, Paleo, or Macro-Biotic, to name a few. Most of these have one thing in common; drop the carbs.
"They're enjoyable to eat," said Anne Hoffman, a clinical dietitian and nutritionist, "So people tend to overdo it."
Hoffman says the number one thing her clients ask her about regarding losing weight is limiting carbohydrates. Does that mean there is a war on carbs? Not necessarily, she says. Instead, she offers a switch from white, refined carbs, to whole grain. Look for plenty of fiber on the nutrition label as well. However, don't overdo it. Eating too many carbohydrates, even healthy options, can replace other food groups in your diet. Things like protein and vegetables.
"So sometimes, in those really low carb diets, fiber is reduced in the diet," said Hoffman, "That's not good for the gut. We also know fiber is very helpful to prevent colon cancer and manage blood sugar and cholesterol. So, I hate to see one eliminate it so drastically."
Hoffman tells her clients looking to lose weight to not restrict a food group like carbohydrates. Instead, she says to take on the goal of adding something healthy to your diet. For example, try adding an extra serving of a vegetable at each meal. She says that is a goal that will make it easier to maintain a healthy diet in the long run.
"So, it really all goes back to moderation," said Hoffman, "We know eating an array of plant-based foods, with maybe some animal products, with an inclusion of fruits, vegetables, beans and whole grains is most helpful to promote good health."
Hoffman doesn't recommend the Keto diet, but she does say there isn't enough research done on it to prove it ineffective. In exchange, she suggests trying to follow the American Heart Association guidelines on nutrition. Also, the Mediterranean Diet has proven to be effective for many people. That includes a diet of fish, olive oil, and vegetables.
As for Willing, he's a fan and sticking with Keto. It works for him.
"Diets are hard," said Willing, "This is easy."
