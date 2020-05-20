The failure of the Edenville Dam was not necessarily a surprise to those nearby.
In fact, people had concerns about its integrity for years.
“The initial read out is that this was a known problem for a while and that’s why it’s important that we do our due diligence and then we take our action,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Whitmer spoke about the failure of the Edenville Dam which made a bad problem even worse. Whitmer made remarks about the historic flood today during a stop at Midland High School and tonight at a press conference, Midland County Administrative Controller Bridgette Gransden said she’s not placing the blame on the owner of the damn, Boyce Hydro.
“This was a 500-year-old flood,” said Gransden. “None of us are 500 years old so we couldn’t have predicted exactly what has happened here today.”
Gransden said Boyce Hydro was working with the Four Lakes Task Force to make much needed repairs to the Edenville Dam.
“Unfortunately, Mother Nature had her way before we were able to finalize any of those things,” said Gransden.
Gransden also said that last September, an exercise was conducted to simulate the failure of the Edenville Dam. Gransden believes the information learned from that helped prepare them for this unprecedented flood.
“When we consider the fact that we have not had any lost life, no injuries that we are aware of, and nobody that’s stuck in their homes, I think we’ve done a pretty good job overall,” said Gransden.
Whitmer said she isn’t leaving any stone unturned.
“The State of Michigan is reviewing ever potential legal recourse that we have,” said Whitmer. “Because this incredible damage requires that we hold people responsible and we are pursuing and are going to pursue every legal recourse that we can.”
