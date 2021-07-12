A hearing will determine if Michigan’s $600 million Flint water civil settlement will officially be approved.

In January, Judge Judith Levy gave preliminary approval to the settlement, which established the process that Flint residents could file eligible settlement claims that will be processed and paid by the claims administrator.

Attorney General Dana Nessel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in August announced the state’s portion of the preliminary agreement to settle the lawsuits filed against the state after the city of Flint switched its public water supply to the Flint River in 2014.

The city of Flint, McLaren Regional Medical Center, and Rowe Professional Services Co. ultimately joined as defendants in the settlement.

The fairness hearing starts at 10 a.m. on July 12 and is scheduled to take three days. No court is scheduled on July 14. The final day is planned for July 15.

Levy will listen to arguments and objections to determine if the settlement is fair and reasonable. A final ruling is expected to be entered later this summer. If the settlement is approved and funds are distributed to claimants, the state will have contributed more than $1 billion to the city’s relief and recovery efforts.

Past contributions include a $97 million settlement agreement to replace all of the city’s lead service lines in its water system. Michigan has spent close to $423 million in response to the Flint water emergency.