Fairy tales are coming to life at the SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium in Auburn Hills.
Families are getting a chance to meet the most magical creatures under the sea – mermaids.
“Over and beyond everybody’s so excited,” said Renee Baker, mermaid.
Baker is one of the dive performers at SEA LIFE Aquarium as part of their newest exhibit, meet a mermaid.
Baker is among a team of professional, certified divers who immerse themselves as mermaids in the aquarium.
“Everything is a little bit slower under water and a little more thoughtful and being with the animals is just our greatest joy. We love being able to dive with them and be close to them and we get to see all different kinds of creatures at each exhibit that we get to dive in,” Baker said.
It’s a one-of-a-kind, up-close and personal experience. It’s the first of its kind in Michigan.
Debbie Gibb, marketing manager for the aquarium, said this unique experience has something for the whole family to enjoy.
“It’s just such a neat experience. I mean, the mermaids are just so magical and mystical and people love them and they’re so popular. Right now I’d have to say it’s just such a great thing to have here in Michigan and another great reason to come and visit SEA LIFE,” Gibb said.
Even though it’s a mesmerizing mermaid display, Baker said it’s also about educating people about conservation.
“The single-use plastics are such a big polluter of the oceans and it’s something that everybody can really do. So we ask that people be aware of having their reusable water bottles and reusable bags to go to grocery stores. But one thing that everybody across the board can do is pick up trash,” Baker said.
