Former TV5 anchor and reporter Faith (Gantner) Rempe is looking for a bone marrow match to help treat her rare form of blood cancer.
After leaving TV5 in 2016, Faith took her talents to FOX5 Las Vegas. Years later, the 30-year-old put her TV news career on hold in 2019 after having her first son.
This past October, a month after her second son was born, Faith was diagnosed with a rare type of blood cancer called Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS). The bone marrow biopsy reveled leukemic blast cells and genetic mutations that put her in a very high-risk category.
Faith is now undergoing chemotherapy treatments and she will have to travel to the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix for a bone marrow transplant once the right donor is found. Doctors say chemotherapy is a short-term solution and the only way to cure her cancer is with a life-saving bone marrow transplant.
The transplant process requires Faith to stay isolated in a hospital for multiple weeks and remain in Phoenix, hours away from home, for over 100 days after receiving the transplant. The funds being raised via a GoFundMe will be used to cover rent for her and her family in Phoenix so they can see each other when she is discharged from the hospital.
Donations will also be used to cover medical expenses and lost wages because of time off work.
You can donate to Faith's Fight here.
You can also follow Faith's Fight on Facebook and share your support using the hashtag #GottaHaveFaith here.
