The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) shut down websites for four fake banks and credit unions.
A temporary cease-and-desist order was issued on Sept. 2 against CEO World Credit Union, Eastern Trust Finance, EH National Bank, and Capital Standard Institution.
“DIFS is committed to protecting Michiganders from predatory entities seeking to collect personal and financial information for harmful purposes,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox. “Websites like these take advantage of unsuspecting consumers, and we will do everything possible to ensure they stay deactivated.”
DIFS stated it found numerous discrepancies and issues on the websites, and the department could not find any physical location for the unauthorized institutions. The institutions claimed they were located in Southfield but listed incorrect zip codes and phone numbers for the area.
Administrative Law Judge Stephen Goldenstein will hold a hearing at 9 a.m. on Oct. 19 to determine if the cease-and-desist order should be made permanent.
Consumers who believe they may have fallen victim to those unauthorized institutions should report it to DIFS by calling 877-999-6442 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online by visiting the department’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.