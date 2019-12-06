A fallen Detroit police officer was laid to rest Friday.
Officer Rasheen McClain was shot and killed in the line of duty on Nov. 20.
His partner was injured in the shooting.
McClain will be posthumously promoted to sergeant.
The suspect, who police say confessed to the shooting, is facing 16 charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.