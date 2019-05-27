Taking the day to remember our fallen heroes is what brought many people out to the USS Edson in Bay City on Memorial Day.
“We honor the people who sacrificed everything, it’s a way to remember them,” said David Winchell. “I joined the military in 1981 and I seen pretty much all of Europe,” said the veteran.
Winchell said he’s seen a lot, including seeing brave men lose their lives in the fight. That’s another reason why today is so important to him.
“It means a lot, because I had one fallen comrade over in Desert Storm, and this is a way to say thank you for your service.”
Today’s ceremony began with the National Anthem, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, and the Bay County Michigan Color Guard.
A bag pipe performance also took place as a special tribute to the fallen.
“It’s a way to remember the fallen soldiers, before our time, and during the present time,” Winchell said.
The veteran said there is no other way he’d rather spend his Memorial Day, in uniform, playing his respects.
“It feels good, just putting the uniform on is a good feeling. And just coming out here and doing this is an honor for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.