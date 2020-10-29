A Sanilac County man was killed in a building demolition accident.
According to Sgt Matt Armstrong with the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office, a 68-year-old man was trying to tear down a garage on his property in the 5500 block of Galbraith Line Road in Worth Township around noon on Thursday.
Armstrong said while working, part of the building shifted causing it to fall on top of the man.
First responders were dispatched and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is still under investigation.
The man's name is being withheld until family is notified.
