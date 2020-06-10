A large tree limb fell onto a woman's van as a storm came through Saginaw Township Wednesday afternoon.
High winds caused the tree limb to fall across Amy Howley's driveway, stretching into her neighbor's driveway as well.
"it's killing me," she said. "I have four kids. I need a van to carry them around."
While she has insurance, she says it doesn't cover things like this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.