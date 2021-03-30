Two Michigan National Guard soldiers were severely injured during training at a base in West Michigan.
The two soldiers were doing routine training exercises in the early morning on March 26 when a tree fell, pinning both soldiers underneath it.
Unit medics and other soldiers called 911 and got the two soldiers stabilized. They also put shelters around the soldiers so they wouldn't be exposed to the weather.
Around 4 a.m. they were taken to hospitals in Kalamazoo and they are both still hospitalized.
