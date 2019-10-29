The Midland County Sheriff’s Office put out a warning about an email phishing for your information.
Monday night, an official from Northwood University received a suspicious email from court.notices@alertnow.com.
The email told the reader they had a notice to appear in court at the Midland County Courthouse; and told the reader to click on a link to see a copy of their court notice and hearing date.
The email warned if they didn’t attend, Judge Carpenter may issue a warrant for them for failing to appear in court.
The email also appeared to have been signed by Sheriff Stephenson.
On Tuesday, the sheriff's office was contacted by Northwood University's IT department. They created the email as an internal test for their employees, the sheriff's office said.
The university apologized for any inconvenience this might have caused.
"Although this was a false alarm of a possible scam, it can be used as a great learning lesson about the lengths that will be taken to try and scam someone. If you ever receive a suspicious e-mail, please delete them and never open any links," Stephenson said.
The Midland County Sheriff’s office only serves court paperwork, like subpoenas, in person, by a uniformed deputy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.