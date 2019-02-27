Crews responded to a possible fire at Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw Wednesday night.
It was paged out about 9:50 p.m.
It turns out it was just steam coming from the boiler room.
The school is located at 3115 Mackinaw.
TV5 will update once we have more information.
