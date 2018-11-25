The holiday spirit was in full force in a Mid-Michigan town as a winter storm prepares to hit our region.
Many in Bay City took the opportunity to find that perfect Christmas tree.
The Tree Lot on the corner of Center and Trumbull is preparing for the holiday rush whether you’re switching from a fake tree or carrying on a family tradition.
“It was always a Christmas tradition for me and my grandma and grandpa to go and get a Christmas tree around you know the weekend after Thanksgiving and this is the first year she’s not with us so we decided to continue the tradition,” said Jake O’Connor.
The tree lot is open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekend.
