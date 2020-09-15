A new order went into effect Tuesday, it allows residents of nursing home and long-term care facilities to have visitors.
"People are able to have the opportunity to visit their loved ones and do it in a safe way,” said Bob Wheaton from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “We do know that those type of connections are very important to people's mental wellbeing and we know it's been a burden on people to not be able to see their loved ones."
It's been six months since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed nursing homes to visitors.
A nursing home resident and her daughter say it felt like prison.
"It means so much,” Marie Clements, daughter of a resident. “At least we're face to face. Like before we would go around the back to the courtyard where there are bars. And she felt like she was in prison. And that was awful."
Her mother Dolly, has dementia, making it difficult to understand why these restrictions are put in place.
"It's hard because she doesn't understand the why,” Clements said. “She feels like she's been kicked to the curb and that nobody wants her. And that causes everything to be worse."
There are still restrictions to these visits.
They must be scheduled, visitors must be outside, masked and socially distanced, along with limits on how many visitors are at each facility at a time.
Visitations will continue outside for now, but Michigan’s cold winter is right around the corner, leaving some wondering, what's next?
"We're going to have to look for direction from the state,” Catrina Kraus, Resident Director of Vicinia Gardens. “But we're definitely going to have to figure something out, especially with the holidays coming up."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.