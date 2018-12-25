Family traditions come in all shapes and sizes.
For some, that means going to a relative’s home. For others, it means a road trip to Little Bavaria.
Kenneth Sharp and his family from Flushing have been going to Zehnder’s in Frankenmuth on Christmas Day for 25 years.
It is a tradition he said started with his wife and kids but has now grown to more than 24 family members and multiple generations. He said this year is extra special.
“This year my son is here from North Carolina and he’s never with us. Well, he hadn’t been with us for a long time and now he’ll be with us,” Sharp said.
He said this time with family is priceless and loves that the current generation is continuing the tradition for their children, like his granddaughter Megan.
“We’ve been trying to stick really close to the tradition and it’s been fun to show them up here and being able to experience Christmas up here,” said Megan Harris.
Harris said she most looks forward to the food.
The family tradition would not be complete if it were not for the chicken dinners that makes Zehnder’s very famous.
Families come from all over the world for the delicious experience.
Sharp said he wouldn’t have it any other way and plans to continue this tradition for years to come.
“We enjoy it. We love being together,” he said.
