Families celebrate Healthy Kids Day at Bay City YMCA

The Dow Bay Area Family YMCA had a day of free family fun for Healthy Kids Day.
Organizers said the event promotes an active and healthy lifestyle for children during the summer.
“We just want to get kids moving,” said Lacey Wright, assistant director of school-aged programs at the Dow Bay Area YMCA. “It’s been a weird year with COVID and everything else, so we got to bring some normal back in.”
Wright said her motivation is seeing smiles on kids’ faces.
“It encourages us to keep going and we’re doing this all for a purpose and it’s just really encouraging,” Wright said. “I get goosebumps every time like, ‘let’s keep going!’ So, I get really excited.”
Marta Werbanowska, assistant director of marketing and design, said an event like this is especially important after a year of uncertainty.
“Just have fun, see other faces, other people outside of who lives in your household. So, we’re really proud to do it after a year where everyone’s been sitting at home,” Werbanowska said.
Healthy Kids Day is an annual event, but it’s starting to look a bit more normal this year with relaxed restrictions. Kids were able to use the pool and really making a splash.
“It is so great to be able to see kids again and not having to wear their masks,” Werbanowska said. “All these kids at our daycare too are required to wear masks, so to just to be able to see them smiling and to see their teeth and engaging with other kids, it’s been really rewarding.”
