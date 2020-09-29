Stephanie Varner and her daughter, Finley, are very excited for in-person preschool classes.
“We not only spoke to her pulmonologist, but her pediatrician. We read articles, and like I said, lots of prayer just making sure that was the best decision for her,” Stephanie explained.
Finley has Down Syndrome, and her mom says sometimes she needs a little help. Or maybe, that’s an overstatement.
But after being stuck inside for months, the Varner’s decided Finley needed to continue learning in-person.
“Her language was not where it could have been had she had those extra months of preschool. And the same thing obviously with her social interaction.”
Setbacks, all too familiar for another mother TV5’s Veronica Gabriel spoke with, Beth Adams.
“Being at home he hasn’t been able to receive the tailored instruction and occupational therapy, speech therapy,” Beth explained.
Her son, Nathan, is autistic and non-verbal. He has sensory sensitives which make it difficult to wear a mask.
“How can we keep him safe, especially with the mask mandate. My husband and I spent hours discussing you know, what we can do.”
She decided Nathan would benefit by attending a hybrid school. But the concerns for both parents aren’t over.
“Just trying to be as healthy as possible with all of this going on,” Beth said.
“We’re definitely choosing to kind of live carefully, but also still live,” Stephanie added.
They’re hoping protocols are followed to get as much in-person learning as possible to make up for lost time.
