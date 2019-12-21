Families filled the Dow Bay Area YMCA for some holiday fun and a chance to enjoy breakfast with Santa.
“We were here last year and it was a great time,” said Sherry Goodman.
This year the good times continued with breakfast, holiday fun, and of course Santa Claus, bringing everyone holiday cheer at little to no cost.
“That’s what we’re all about at the Y is people coming together and we’re here for all and I think this event really shows,” said Joslyn Jamrog, with the Dow Bay Area Family YMCA.
The Dow Bay Area Family YMCA received grants from the Bay Area Community Foundation to make the fifth annual event possible.
“We get a grant every year to feed the community,” Jamrog said.
Every year they feed about 400 people from the area and surrounding communities.
“Everyone’s bellies are full and their hearts are full as well,” Jamrog said.
