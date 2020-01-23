Zehnder's Snowfest is in full swing and carvers are creating some incredible sculptures in the Frankenmuth area.
"We didn't start till Tuesday, so we started at about 10 o'clock on Tuesday," Sculptor Jaynne Smiley said.
At Snowfest, you'll find artists and sculptors from across the country like Smiley and her daughter Audrey.
A mother-daughter duo from Ohio, who say they used to visit Snowfest when Audrey was younger but have returned to work together as a team in this snow sculpting competition.
"So, she's done it a couple times, but this is my first time getting to actually do the carving with her, so it's kind of fun," Audrey said.
The theme of family is prominent at Snowfest, as other carvers are making a sculpture in honor of their fallen family members.
"Just this past year, Tom lost his brother Larry who was a Bay City fireman,” Bay City sculptor Nelson Niederer said. “It's been a lot of years ago, I lost my brother Randy to cancer."
Niederer says he and his team wanted to dedicate a snow sculpture to their brothers.
They say carving out these figures is a great way to unwind and remember those closest to them.
"Yeah, it’s all worth it,” he said. “This is fun, this is vacation for us."
If you and the family would like to come out and enjoy some fun at Snowfest, there's plenty of time because the event runs throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend.
