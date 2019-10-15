Mothers. Families. A vigil was held Tuesday to support one another through one of the hardest tragedies.
Tragedies oftentimes we feel uncomfortable to talk about.
Babies who died during, or shortly after pregnancy.
"I experienced a miscarriage at home,” Cambria Burton said. “Bleeding and everything. I actually passed the baby in the toilet."
Cambria Burton had been pregnant for five months.
"I’ve been dealing with the grieving part for two years,” Burton said. “It's still hard day to day. But some days I go 10 steps forward and then I get knocked back five steps. It's a hard process."
A process Anesha Stanley knows all too well.
"My husband and I have experienced five pregnancy losses,” Stanley said. “Three miscarriages and two ectopic pregnancies. We felt alone and felt like we just didn't have any direction to understand what we were going through."
Tuesday night’s vigil was to try and ease the pain. To show families they're not alone and loss like this happens to a lot of people.
"Society has created this thing where you can't talk about your loss,” Stanley said. “You should just hide it and keep it to yourself. A lot of guilt and shame comes with that. But it's ok to talk about the baby you loved. And you nurtured, and you were expecting."
"In my family, I don't have nobody who's gone through this. It's a hard thing to go through. So, going to this it helps give me peace of mind."
Across the world, similar vigils are being held. People are encouraged to light candles to form a wave of light to remember the babies, the children, lost too soon.
"it's amazing. It's wonderful. The families actually need some type of outlet. Some type of support. A way to also have some closure."
Adding to that closure, families were encouraged to write a message to their baby and place it in a prayer jar. The messages would be burned and the ashes released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.