A special event on statewide adoption day aims to find loving, permanent homes for children in foster care.
It is estimated there are 428,000 children in foster care across the United States, with 135,000 adopted each year.
More than 60 percent spend two to five years in foster care before finding homes.
On Monday, Nov. 20, Genesee County Judge Jennie Barkey confirmed adoptions for three local families.
One of those families was the Miller family. They opened up their hearts and home to little Harper.
Stephanie Miller knew she wanted to adopt the 11-month-old, who she and her husband fostered since birth. On Monday, they officially became a forever family.
“I’m excited for it to be over and make our family complete,” Miller said.
Harper also gained a big brother Anthony who said he loves playing with her, snuggling with her and giving her kisses.
In Genesee County there are currently hundreds of children who are placed in foster care, many of whom are available for adoption.
Star Allen-Pettway, with Bethany Christian Services in Flint, said they are always in need of loving foster homes for the children. There are certain cases in higher need.
“Sibling groups are of high need, also kids with unique needs and some kids that have medical issues,” Pettway said.
Pettway said the process for fostering and adoption can be lengthy and challenging, but every child deserves a forever loving family.
