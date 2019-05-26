Families honor late veterans at Great Lakes National Cemetery

The families of late veterans came together to honor their loved ones.
While Memorial Day weekend is unofficially known as the start to summer it’s important to remember the actual meaning of the holiday, to remember those that never made it home.
With flowers and flags in hand, veterans, families, and community members came out on Sunday, May 26 to the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly to honor those that have made the ultimate sacrifice.
“Ever time I come out and visit it’s always an honor to be surrounded by so many heroes and our veterans and those who have given so much to our freedom,” said Michelle Brown.
Brown has a long line of military history in her family and she used the day to honor them as well as her late father who served during World War II.
Brown said her father enjoyed telling his war stories.
“I just loved hearing them,” Brown said. “I heard them a thousand times over, but never could hear them enough.”
Brown said prior to her father’s passing in 2016, his wish was to be buried at Great Lakes National Cemetery.
With its peaceful and beautiful grounds, she said it’s an honor for him to be here.
“It’s an opportunity that a lot of people don’t have and it’s just beautiful that it’s here,” Brown said.
Among the many dignitaries in attendance was U.S. Senator Gary Peters, who said we must keep sight on the true meaning of this day.
“As we gather with family and friends and enjoy the weekend, it’s important for all of us just to step back and to think about those who have given their lives so that we can live in freedom,” Peters said.
The Great Lakes National Cemetery opened back in 2005 and is the final resting place for over 41,000 veterans and dependents.
