Lunch time, one of the best parts of the school day for a child.
But if a kid doesn't have any money in their account, it can often lead to lunch shaming.
An embarrassing practice, similar to a modern-day dunce cap.
Kids could get their hot meal taken away might have to wear a special bracelet, outfit or have to do chores just to eat.
If the kids do get to eat it’s usually a less than stellar substitute meal.
"Give them a cheese and bread sandwich as opposed to a healthy meal. It just doesn't make any sense," said State Representative and Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich.
A Grand Blanc mother, Harmony Lloyd is trying to put an end to this practice.
"Quite frankly it’s ludicrous, it's something we should all be able to agree upon,” Lloyd said. “The children don't control the money."
She said a couple years ago her son witnessed the shaming of another kid.
"The worker told the student you can't have this, you don't have any money in your account” she said. “Physically removed the tray out of his hands and threw the lunch away."
Grand blanc schools have since changed their policies and Lloyd has been fighting to make a difference across the state.
"It could affect any of us, any of our kids," she said.
Wednesday a new bill was introduced by Ananich.
"The issue is with the parent and the school, not embarrassing the kid," Ananich said.
The bill would prevent districts from publicly identifying kids who can't pay for their lunch and make sure they have a hot meal.
“Once you hand the kid the food, you allow the kid to finish it,” He said. “You don't take it back from them. If they fall behind and have debt, you can give them a USDA refundable lunch."
Another key part of the bill will allow schools to set up systems where the public can donate to lunch funds which would help cover the cost of kids who are in debt.
The bill was referred to the education committee. If it gets through there the senate will vote on it.
