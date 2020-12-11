Hundreds of people from across Michigan rallied in front of the state capitol in support of the let the kids play movement, which wants kids back in school and taking part in extracurricular activities.
“We feel that kids are safer in school mentally,” said Barry Huckeby, a Freeland business owner. “Sports are a big part of that but so are other activities.”
Huckeby’s son is also Freeland’s starting quarterback. Huckeby says he understands the seriousness of the coronavirus, but believes kids not being in school and not having extracurricular activities to take part in, is a more serious threat to their health.
“It’s very disheartening to see what’s happening right now to our young people,” he said. “To have this extended is very disappointing.”
The state health department paused the fall sports season in mid-November, with a re-start date of December 9.
But that was extended earlier this week by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which pushed the re-start date to December 20.
Kevin Townsend is a football coach and teacher at Freeland. He used his last personal day of the year to attend and speak at the rally.
Townsend cites data from the Michigan High School Athletic Association, that shows fall sports had a very minimal impact on spreading the coronavirus, which he says proves all schools should be allowed to finish their fall sports season.
“If this was a risk that there was a 90 percent chance that someone was going to die from it, 100 percent we’re shutting things down,” Townsend said. “But when the risks are so, so, so, so minimal. And there are risks that you should be allowed to take. That’s the frustrating part of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.