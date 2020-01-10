Preparations are being made in the Tri-Cities, where accumulating snow could also play a factor in this storm.
Road crews are getting ready for what could turn out to be a long weekend of dicey conditions.
"We knew it was going to hit us we just didn't know when but here it is," Daniel Medina, director of maintenance at the Saginaw County Road Commission.
Medina’s crews are getting ready for the winter storm that will grace Mid-Michigan with its presence this weekend.
"We got our salt trucks ready and loaded up with salt and brine,” Medina said. “We also got our sign trucks that will be prepared by the end of the day with signs. We also got our loaders and our gradalls prepared should high winds come, and we have trees down. Chain saws ready and we're ready for whatever comes at us."
The First Warn Five forecast is calling for a combination of heavy rain, sleet, snow, ice, and wind to impact the region.
"Get your groceries and what you need today,” Medina said. “If you don't need to be out tomorrow, please don't."
People were taking that advice, heading to the store to get what they need before the weather hits.
"It's better than waiting until tomorrow," Ken Jurkiewicz said.
Jurkiewicz was one of many shoppers who stopped by Kroger in Saginaw Township to stock up.
Same goes for Candy Kotcher, who says she's playing it safe.
"It's better to be prepared than to be out of stuff because if the ice does form it could be a couple of days if you lose electricity," Kotcher said.
She's holding out hope that the area just gets a lot of flakes.
"I’d rather have snow than ice,” Kotcher said. “So, it's up to the weather gods."
Back at the road commission Medina says it's all hands-on deck this weekend. All in an effort to clear away whatever falls from the sky.
"It's going to be treacherous tomorrow there's no doubt about it,” he said. “We're going to do our best to keep the roads passable."
