The pleas from mid-Michigan families continue as they search for the mental health care for their loved ones. Families are having difficulty finding long term treatment and struggling with what to do for their kids’ mental health.
“I keep waiting to wake up from a nightmare,” Jay Gross said.
You may remember stories we have done with Nicole Norris and Jay and Jo Ann Gross. Two families with the same problem - the lack of resources when it comes to mental health care treatment for their kids.
Norris says her 14-year-old daughter was in the hospital for over 10 ten days before she was discharged but she said her daughter needs long term care and finding that type of treatment isn't easy.
"They have had a huge influx of kids they just don’t have anywhere to put them,” Norris said.
She said when she tries to get help, she's often told her daughter doesn't meet the requirements needed for treatment.
"if your child is not in any trouble, and you have full custody you can’t get in anywhere,” she said.
The Gross's 15-year-old son was in the ER for over two weeks before finding placement and the teen is now in a short-term facility.
"No one wants to send him home because he’s very acute,” Jay said. “We keep being told that he needs inpatient.”
Jay believes his son needs treatment for more than a week or a few days. But he's being told a home study for 3 to 5 months would need to happen first.
The Gross' think this process should be made easier for parents and teens navigating the system.
Jo Ann says having her son stay for a couple days at a short-term facility isn't going to fix anything.
“He needs to be in a place where they can really dig deeper,” she said. “We’ve been trying to dig deep for the past four years. And we’re finally in a situation where we’re getting closer.”
These parents want solutions-long term ones.
“The system is broken and we’ve had enough, but don’t quit people,” Jay said. “Don’t quit because your kids are worth fighting for."
"We have to acknowledge there’s a mental health care crisis in adolescents. So, what are we doing next?” Norris said.
