Sanford resident Leo Michaels had to gut the inside of his house after damaging floods and has been rebuilding ever since, but now he’s not alone.
“It took me a really long time to accept help,” Michaels said.
That help is coming from the Islamic Center of Midland and Midland Area Interfaith Friends with the assistance of local attorney Angela Cole.
They’ve not only helped Michaels, but 13 other families in need.
“They’ve done everything from lawnmowers, bedding, personal hygiene kits, they’ve done stoves, some appliances,” Cole said.
The collaboration initially started small with 300-dollars in donations and two families being assisted
“It just kept snowballing,” said Umbareen Jamil, from the Islamic Center.
Now Michaels is getting what he needs to start over.
“He’s gotten a stove, he’s gotten a fridge, we got him some boarding for his floor,” Jamil said.
Down the street, Lori Brown lost everything in her basement from high water levels. So, Wednesday, she’s getting aid to help replace her furnace.
“She doesn’t know we’re coming,” Jamil said. “She doesn’t know we have a check, hopefully she’ll be happy.”
“It’s overwhelming,” Brown said. “It’s great, I’ve never seen nothing like it.”
It’s acts of kindness these organizations pride themselves on in hope for a better future.
“There’s been a lot of friendships, friendships that wouldn’t possibly have happened had these several disasters had happened,” Cole said.
