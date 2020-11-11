Amber Mansfield has a lot on her plate. Her oldest child, Layla, is a kindergartner in the Bay City Public School system at Colb Elementary.
Wednesday was day one of the return to virtual learning for the district.
“A lot of us parents think okay, yeah, you’re looking out for the safety of our kids. But it just kind sucks because they’re not getting the proper education that they need on the computer,” Mansfield told TV5.
Mansfield says Layla keeps getting logged out and having other internet issues.
The decision to move online came only a month after the district went in-person.
“Trying to navigate a child on the internet, off-and-on with other children at home, or other functions like parents working and stuff like that, it gets kinda chaotic and confusing.”
The toughest challenge for her now is to get her kids back into the old online routine. The family was used to in-person learning.
“Online stinks. She was, according to the teacher, doing really, really good in the in-person school. Online, like I said, it depends on the internet connection.”
But Layla has asthma, so Mansfield understands being safe.
Thought she’s not concerned yet, if online schooling continues into the next semester and the internet problems continue, Mansfield worries her children might have to be held back.
“This virus has got everything so messed up. This whole year is in so much loss and so much everything, like even in particular for myself, it’s been a challenging year.”
