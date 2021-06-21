A local community is demanding answers in the death of a 19-year-old man killed in a shooting on May 23.
Family and friends say Donald Stokes was killed after approaching the door of a home he thought was his brother’s.
“I don’t have a son anymore. My son is right here. No more memories,” Kimberly Stokes, the mother of Donald Stokes said.
Authorities in Genesee County said the homeowner is protected by the self-defense act because he believed the man was an intruder.
"I stand by my decision. The shooting was justified under Michigan law," David Leyton, the Genesee County prosecutor said.
“I’m the last person who my brother talked to. He called me at 4:01 a.m. on the 23rd,” Markeem Davis, Donald Stokes’ older brother said.
Donald Stokes family and friends protested at the Genesee County courthouse, demanding justice. They want the man who shot him to face charges.
“There’s no way in the world you should be able to shoot somebody for walking up on your porch,” Kimberly Stokes said.
She said she’ll do whatever it takes.
“I’ll never get my son back, I won’t. But at least I should get justice for my son. Keep fighting. That’s what he would say,” Kimberly Stokes said.
