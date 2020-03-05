Three years after her passing, the family of 48-year-old Natalie Debois, still reminisce about her warm smile and kind attitude.
"She was just an amazing person, with a smile that would light up your life," her mother Mary Weaver said.
But now that sorrow, has deepened.
"I was devastated, our whole family was devastated," Weaver said.
A park bench and plaque paid for by friends and family in Debois' honor was recently stolen from Shiatown park in Durand.
Her family put the bench there because of Debois' personal connection to that scenic place.
"It wasn't so much for us, but for the people that would enjoy the spot that Natalie chose when she was going through a hard time in her life," Weaver said.
The family says despite this theft, they would not press charges. And are only asking whoever did this, to do the right thing."
"I really would like to have the sign back, you know the sign is irreplaceable,” Weaver said. “And it just breaks my heart that people do those kinds of things."
