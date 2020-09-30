The family of Karl Marker is logging many miles on the ground in their search to bring the Saginaw man home.
Today they drove to northwest Michigan to try to find him, looking in and around Cadillac, about two hours from Saginaw.
His daughter Lori McDermott says there's nowhere she won't go.
"We don't have any choice, it's our dad,” McDermott said. “I know that he's out there and he's waiting for us and that's what we have to do"
Marker's family has also doubled the reward to $5,000.
His family hopes that, with archery hunting season starting tomorrow, more people will be in areas that haven't been searched yet.
"If you knew my dad, you'd know that he's very resourceful,” she said. “He grew up on a farm, he always took care of himself, he, if there's, he will find a way to get what he needs to survive."
Marker was last seen two weeks ago when he left his Kochville Township home saying he was headed to Fashion Square Mall to go for a walk.
His daughter says Marker has dementia that has worsened over the past few months and likely is without his medications.
But she tries to remain hopeful.
"We're all anxious, we're nervous,” McDermott said. “We're hoping that you know today's going to be the day. We just try to keep busy and we're very hopefully that today's going to be the day and we'll find him."
Marker ,87, is 5'7" and 185 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue pants and possibly a tan jacket.
He was last seen around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17 when he was headed to Fashion Square Mall.
He was driving a 2011 GMC Savannah van either tan of silver in color with license plate number AUY500.
If you see any sign of Karl, or his van, keep him in sight and call 911. If you have any other information, call the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555. If you wish to remain anonymous, consider calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).
