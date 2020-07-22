A mother and father looking for answers to find the person responsible for shooting their 29-year old son to death after his flint township home was broken into.
“What sticks out about him is his smile, he had a beautiful smile, a huge heart,” Chris Harrington said.
Every time 29-year-old Deshan Polk would greet his dad it was with a kiss and a hug.
“I just want to hug him and kiss him one more time,” Chris said. “It’s tough.”
Deshan was murdered June 12 just after midnight.
Somebody came into his house on Walton Avenue in Flint Township and shot this young father to death.
“Whoever did it, if they have a conscience, it’s got to be eating at them,” said his mother Iana Harrington.
But so far nobody is speaking up about their son’s murder.
“We just want answers,” Iana said. I need closure. I need to know who did this. Justice needs to be served. He didn’t deserve that.”
Deshan was a loving father. He cut hair and did tattoos. His family wants justice and peace for themselves and Deshan’s kids.
They’ve increased the reward with crime stoppers for anyone who knows who killed their son.
“When you have these unanswered questions it just makes it harder,” Iana said. “He didn’t deserve it. Just speak up.”
And help bring this family some peace.
