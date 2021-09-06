A local woman’s home, her safe haven, is now destroyed after a fire last week.
"In less than seven minutes the house was gone,” said Jess Day.
A life, transformed in minutes when a fire last week claimed the home of Day’s mother, Elizabeth.
But a life a that could have been taken, if not for a matter of minutes.
"She wasn't home. She had left, I'm getting goose bumps, she had left within two or three minutes within the fire starting,” Day said.
Day’s sister, Katie, and her dog were inside.
"My sister ran out of the house with the tips of her hair on fire. She was screaming, 'fire! Fire!' and calling for the dog and the dog didn't follow because it was just a wall of flames everywhere,” Day said.
The black lab mix, Luna, now lies behind the house, with the charred remains of her collection of toys.
Everything in the house was a total loss. All there's left now is piles of charred rubble to go through.
"I keep telling my mom it smells like dead memories. It's bad,” Day said.
Her mother began renting the home in 2010, suffering a massive stroke less than two weeks after moving in.
Day calls it her mother's “rehabilitation home”.
"She was able to utilize the backyard and start a garden and have purpose again and not focus on all the negatives and what she was going through,” Day said.
Now the home is hardly standing.
Her mother's renter’s insurance policy only helps a little. Day hopes the community will come together to help her mother get back on her feet, by donating to a GoFundMe.
"I just want to get her set up, so she doesn't have to worry anymore. She's worked so hard her entire life and now she's living off basically nothing,” Day said.
