Anyone who knew Duane Vanlanham will say he was a good person with a good heart.
Vanlanham was involved in a tragic accident 10 years ago that made him a Mid-Michigan hero.
After stepping in to help his neighbor who was under attack by a pack of dogs, Vanlanham suffered serious injuries requiring him to have 15 surgeries.
His son said after the attack, his body started breaking down and he started to experience issues he never had before.
His son said he was eventually diagnosed with stage four cancer and lost his battle.
“He was a good guy. He just kind of quiet and stayed to himself. He didn’t bother too many people, so the whole thing with the dog it’s like that’s him; that’s the kind of stuff he would do, step in and try to help somebody,” said Duane Vanlanham Jr.
The family is trying to give him the burial he deserves and is asking the public for donations.
“The goal is $10,000 to raise and we just want to have a nice celebration for him, celebrate his life. I personally ain't trying to mourn because I’ve done that already, so I’m just trying to celebrate what he meant to me, what he meant to our family, and keep on his legacy,” Vanlanham Jr. said.
So far, the family has raised $70 of their goal.
If you would like to help the man who never hesitated to help anyone else, click here.
