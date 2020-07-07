Surveillance video has been released showing the incident that killed a teen at a Kalamazoo youth facility.
"Cornelius Fredericks did nothing. He's a child. He threw a sandwich and he was executed on videotape," Attorney Geoffery Fieger said.
16-year-old Fredericks died May 1. He was involved in this incident that took place at Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo on April 29.
Surveillance video released to Fieger by the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office shows Fredericks was in the cafeteria when he threw a sandwich and staff members restrained the teen.
"They deprived him of oxygen and his brain suffered irreversible brain damage,” Fieger said. “He did not die until the next day. He was kept alive on life support. The reason he died was because his brain had suffered hypoxic brain damage and so the doctors could not keep him alive."
Fredericks' death has been ruled a homicide. Three Lakeside Academy staff members in this video are facing criminal charges.
Fieger, who represents Frederick’s and his family has filed a civil lawsuit against Lakeside Academy and its parent company Sequel Youth and Family Services.
Fieger says what happened to Frederick’s cannot be allowed to happen to any other child again.
“Certainly, this type of behavior is not human,” he said. “It could only be akin to a sub-human species that would inflict this kind of punishment and pain and cruelty upon children."
