The search for a man missing in the Saginaw Bay is yielding no results, except for the continued anguish among those who know him.
Cole Zielinski disappeared on Sunday, May 30, and his family remains at the staging site of the search.
“We’re not doing good at all,” said Shelby Shorkey, mother of Cole Zielinski’s 10-year-old daughter. “We just want him home with her. It’s so hard to hear my daughter cry for her dad.”
Zielinski has been missing since he went out on a boat with his fiancé and dog in the Saginaw Bay. Shorkey said his absence is painful for the little girl.
“I’m just trying to keep it together for her but it’s very hard,” Shorkey said. “She shows somethings wrong. Her dad doesn’t go this long without speaking to her. This is his week to have her. We do week on, week off for the past nine years. He’s a wonderful dad.”
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office believes Zielinski is deceased. Crews continue to search for his body. Investigators believe he fell off his boat as he went after his dog. By the time Zielinski’s fiancé turned it around, Zielinski was gone.
Zielinski’s cousin, Greg Buzzard, said he’s been searching non-stop since Zielinski disappeared.
“All that matters is that we find him and he comes home,” Buzzard said. “Whether it’s the worst-case scenario or he’s alive. We just, we need him home.”
Buzzard isn’t alone. There are a lot of people who want to find Zielinski, perhaps no one more than daddy’s little girl.
“I just want my daughter to know he’s home,” Shorkey said. “Every day she’s asking me ‘did they find my dad?’ And I have to tell her no, not yet babe. But daddy wants us strong. That’s what he would want.”
The sheriff’s office said it doesn’t believe there was any foul play in this incident.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to financially help Zielinski’s 10-year-old daughter, Layliha.
