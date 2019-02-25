A local family believes their faith in God and the power of prayer saved their two sons.
“I knew I was in pretty bad condition,” said Nicholas Ehlman. “It was just a miracle. God saved my life.”
After Nicholas and his brother almost lost their lives in a car accident on Labor Day, life is finally starting to get back to normal for the 16-year-old and his family of five from Saginaw Township.
While driving from their cottage at Higgins Lake to football practice at Saginaw Nouvel High School, the boys got into an accident near Beaverton.
“It was just a back road,” Nicholas said. “My brother was passing somebody and there was a little dip in the road and all of a sudden there was a car right there.”
Michael, his 18-year-old older brother, said “I just remember the car turning and then I wake up and my nose is bleeding everywhere. I get out of the car, I don't know what I'm thinking, I'm in a rush looking for my brother. Someone said, ‘he's in the car.' So I rush back to the car and he's unconscious on the seat. I'm panicking, of course, and I'm calling for someone to help me. While I'm pulling him out, this one lady comes out and helps me pull him out."
Nicholas doesn’t remember his brother and the Good Samaritan pulling him out of the car.
“The police officer (on the scene) said that we should not be here, so I’m just thankful to be here," Michael said.
Michael suffered a broken nose and was released from the hospital the same day. Nicholas wasn't as lucky.
Brian and Callie Ehlman, their parents, remember the phone call they received from their oldest boy.
“Worst phone call a parent can get,” Brian said.
Nicholas was in critical condition with a broken femur and diffuse axonal brain injury, which happens when the brain rapidly shifts inside the skull as an injury is occurring. He also suffered bleeding in his brain and was put in a medically induced coma.
Callie said the news was devastating but doctors said Nicholas "just needed time. Time is the essence."
The doctor went on to tell Brian that kids with this type of injury usually spend months in a coma and sometimes they don't ever come out of it.
The Ehlmans were told only about 10 percent of kids who suffered this type of injury ever make a full recovery. It was at this point that the devout Catholics turned to their faith, and asked others to do the same.
“The next day,” Callie says, “Nouvel had a prayer service for my boys and then my friend ended up having a 10 o'clock prayer on Facebook. Nouvel would stop everything at school, the elementary and the high school, and they would do the our father (prayer) and it took off. Everybody started praying.”
Brian added, “We had people reaching out to us from all different school districts around the Saginaw area that were also stopping what they were doing and praying at 10 o'clock.”
The Ehlmans oldest child Sarah is a college student who went on social media for help.
“Once Nicholas got in the car accident,” she says, “I tweeted and Facebooked out ‘Prayers for Nicholas’ and then it went viral and by Wednesday at 10 o'clock everyone throughout Michigan was praying. Powerful things happen when a group of people pray together at the same time.”
On Wednesday morning, two days after the accident, Nicholas was still in a coma. But during that 10 a.m. time frame, with people praying all over, Nicholas opened his eyes and moved his hands.
“We were quite surprised and it was miraculous at that time he started moving,” Brian said.
Nicholas was out of his coma, but his mind was in a cloud of consciousness. The next day, with more people around the world joining in and praying at 10 a.m., there was a major breakthrough.
“He started communicating and talking for the very first time. He started saying the our father prayer with us at that time,” Brian said.
Callie was in Nicholas’ hospital room when he joined in on the prayer.
“I was hanging onto Sister Ann's hand when he was reciting it,” she says with tears starting to well up in her eyes. “She and I just looked at each other and we could feel the presence of God. It was so powerful. At that moment I knew he was going to be OK.”
From there, Nicholas' progression took off. Later that day, he was up and moving around the hospital. He’d spend the next few weeks at a rehab center in Saginaw before being released to go home.
After doing outpatient therapy for a few months, in January, Nicholas finally went back to school. He now calls the accident a blessing because it's made him into a different person.
"It’s changed me a lot,” Nicholas said. “I feel like I'm just more thankful for life because life can be taken away in an instant.”
Nicholas and the Ehlman family say they now feel a much stronger connection to God.
“Nicholas has said that ‘this is my second chance mom,’” Callie said. “'God gave me a second chance in life. I'm going to do good things.'”
Before the accident, Nicholas was on the varsity football team at Nouvel, even scoring a touchdown during the first game of the season. Now, his football career is over, but he hopes to play basketball and baseball during the next school year.
