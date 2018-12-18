A blind American woman from Michigan has gone missing after traveling to Peru for a wedding.
Relatives say 35-year-old Carla Valpeoz has been missing for nearly a week in the South American country. She was last seen on Dec. 12 after she returned to a hostel from a nightclub in Cusco.
Her brother tells The Detroit News that his sister's roommate awoke to find her and her belongings gone. He says security footage shows she took a taxi from the hostel. She later missed her flight home to the U.S.
He says the U.S. Department of State told her family she may have ridden a shuttle to another location near Cusco.
The State Department says it's aware a U.S. citizen has been reported missing in Peru, but declined further comment, citing privacy concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.